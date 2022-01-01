Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 13 5301 or Latitude 5420 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 13 5301 vs Latitude 5420

49 out of 100
Dell Vostro 13 5301
VS
40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5420
Dell Vostro 13 5301
Dell Latitude 5420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 13 5301 and Latitude 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 13 5301
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (96.7 vs 105.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 13 5301
vs
Latitude 5420

Case

Weight 1.06 kg (2.34 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 306 x 204 x 14-15.9 mm
12.05 x 8.03 x 0.55-0.63 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
Area 624 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 300:1
sRGB color space 95% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 13 5301 +36%
300 nits
Latitude 5420
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 13 5301 +13%
1296
Latitude 5420
1145
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 13 5301 +16%
4264
Latitude 5420
3663
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 12
GPU performance
Vostro 13 5301 +124%
1.879 TFLOPS
Latitude 5420
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

