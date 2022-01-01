Dell Vostro 13 5301 vs Latitude 5420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 13 5301
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (96.7 vs 105.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.06 kg (2.34 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|306 x 204 x 14-15.9 mm
12.05 x 8.03 x 0.55-0.63 inches
|321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|624 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
|681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|300:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 / 90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 13 5301 +13%
1296
1145
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 13 5301 +16%
4264
3663
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1331
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4931
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1