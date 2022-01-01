You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 40 Wh 53 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 13 5301 Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS

48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (96.7 vs 105.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.06 kg (2.34 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 306 x 204 x 14-15.9 mm

12.05 x 8.03 x 0.55-0.63 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 624 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 300:1 sRGB color space 95% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Vostro 13 5301 +36% 300 nits Latitude 5420 220 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 53 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 12 GPU performance Vostro 13 5301 +124% 1.879 TFLOPS Latitude 5420 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.