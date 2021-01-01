Dell Vostro 14 3400 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
Dell Vostro 14 3400
From $710
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (121.8 vs 164.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 50.2 against 42 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|328 mm (12.91 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|239.5 mm (9.43 inches)
|263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
|Thickness
|18.1-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|786 cm2 (121.7 inches2)
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.8%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|9.1 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|892:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|59%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38%
|Response time
|16 ms
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|307 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|67.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
2693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
