Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 3400 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Vostro 14 3400 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

38 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 3400
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell Vostro 14 3400
From $710
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 3400 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (121.8 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~138%) battery – 100 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits
  • 127% sharper screen – 254 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 3400
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 328 x 239.5 x 18.1-19 mm
12.91 x 9.43 x 0.71-0.75 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 786 cm2 (121.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.8% ~86.2%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 16.2 inches
Type TN LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
Response time 16 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 3400
220 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +355%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 10
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Vostro 14 3400
0.84 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +519%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C No 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Dell Vostro 14 3400
2. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 vs Dell Vostro 14 3400
3. Dell Vostro 14 5402 vs Dell Vostro 14 3400
4. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs Dell Vostro 14 3400
5. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Dell Vostro 14 3400 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский