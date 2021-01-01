Dell Vostro 14 3400 vs ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (121.8 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|Width
|328 mm (12.91 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|239.5 mm (9.43 inches)
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|Thickness
|18.1-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
|19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|786 cm2 (121.7 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.8%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|9.1 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|Response time
|16 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 / 90 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|Yes
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 14 3400 +91%
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 14 3400 +133%
2693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|-
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
