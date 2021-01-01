Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 3400 or VivoBook 14 M413 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 14 3400 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413

Dell Vostro 14 3400
VS
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Dell Vostro 14 3400
From $710
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 3400 and ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (106.9 vs 121.8 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 3400
vs
VivoBook 14 M413

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 328 mm (12.91 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 239.5 mm (9.43 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 18.1-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
Area 786 cm2 (121.7 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.8% ~78.3%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
Response time 16 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 3400
220 nits
VivoBook 14 M413 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

