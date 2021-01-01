Dell Vostro 14 3400 vs ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
Dell Vostro 14 3400
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0.2
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (106.9 vs 121.8 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|328 mm (12.91 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|239.5 mm (9.43 inches)
|213 mm (8.39 inches)
|Thickness
|18.1-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|786 cm2 (121.7 inches2)
|690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.8%
|~78.3%
|Side bezels
|9.1 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|16 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 14 3400 +10%
1208
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
VivoBook S14 M433 +90%
5117
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
