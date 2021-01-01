Dell Vostro 14 3400 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Dell Vostro 14 3400
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (103.8 vs 121.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Width
|328 mm (12.91 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|239.5 mm (9.43 inches)
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|18.1-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|786 cm2 (121.7 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.8%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|9.1 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|16 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 / 100 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 14 3400 +10%
1208
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
ZenBook 14 UM425 +90%
5117
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
