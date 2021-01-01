Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 3400 or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Vostro 14 3400 vs Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Dell Vostro 14 3400
VS
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
Dell Vostro 14 3400
From $710
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 3400 and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (112.1 vs 121.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 3400
vs
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 328 mm (12.91 inches) 324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
Height 239.5 mm (9.43 inches) 222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 18.1-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
Area 786 cm2 (121.7 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.8% ~74.7%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 400:1
sRGB color space - 50%
Response time 16 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Vostro 14 3400 or ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
2. Dell Vostro 14 3400 or Inspiron 14 7400
3. Dell Vostro 14 3400 or Inspiron 13 7306
4. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
5. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 14 5402
6. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 13 7306

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Vostro 14 3400 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский