Dell Vostro 14 3400 vs Inspiron 15 3501

Dell Vostro 14 3400
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 3400 and Inspiron 15 3501 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (121.8 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 3400
vs
Inspiron 15 3501

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Width 328 mm (12.91 inches) 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Height 239.5 mm (9.43 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 18.1-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
Area 786 cm2 (121.7 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.8% ~74.1%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 400:1
Response time 16 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 3400
220 nits
Inspiron 15 3501
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight No No
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 12 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

