Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 66-90% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 64 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 328 x 239.5 x 18.1-19 mm

12.91 x 9.43 x 0.71-0.75 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches Area 786 cm2 (121.7 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.8% ~80.4% Side bezels 9.1 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 500:1 Response time 16 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Vostro 14 3400 220 nits Precision 3561 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 2 6 Threads 4 12 L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 14 3400 1039 Precision 3561 +38% 1434 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 14 3400 2115 Precision 3561 +199% 6324 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 14 3400 n/a Precision 3561 1740 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 14 3400 n/a Precision 3561 9497

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8 GPU performance Vostro 14 3400 +120% 0.84 TFLOPS Precision 3561 0.382 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.