35 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 3400
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Precision 3561
Dell Vostro 14 3400
Dell Precision 3561
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 3400 and Precision 3561 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 66-90% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 64 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 3400
vs
Precision 3561

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 328 x 239.5 x 18.1-19 mm
12.91 x 9.43 x 0.71-0.75 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches
Area 786 cm2 (121.7 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.8% ~80.4%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 500:1
Response time 16 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 3400
220 nits
Precision 3561
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 14 3400
2115
Precision 3561 +199%
6324
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8
GPU performance
Vostro 14 3400 +120%
0.84 TFLOPS
Precision 3561
0.382 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

