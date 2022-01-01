You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 42 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0

Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

29% sharper screen – 145 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 328 x 239.5 x 18.1-19 mm

12.91 x 9.43 x 0.71-0.75 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches Area 786 cm2 (121.7 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.8% ~89% Side bezels 9.1 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 16 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 14 3400 220 nits Precision 5560 +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 2 6 Threads 4 12 L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 14 3400 1039 Precision 5560 +44% 1499 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 14 3400 2115 Precision 5560 +223% 6840 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 14 3400 n/a Precision 5560 1504 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 14 3400 n/a Precision 5560 9504

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8 GPU performance Vostro 14 3400 +13% 0.84 TFLOPS Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C No 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

