Dell Vostro 14 3400 vs Precision 5560
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
- Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- Backlit keyboard
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 29% sharper screen – 145 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Dimensions
|328 x 239.5 x 18.1-19 mm
12.91 x 9.43 x 0.71-0.75 inches
|344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|786 cm2 (121.7 inches2)
|793 cm2 (123 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.8%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|9.1 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|16 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|481 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1039
Precision 5560 +44%
1499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2115
Precision 5560 +223%
6840
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9504
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1450 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.742 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
