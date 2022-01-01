Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 3400 or Precision 5560 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 14 3400 vs Precision 5560

35 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 3400
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
Dell Vostro 14 3400
Dell Precision 5560
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 3400 and Precision 5560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
  • Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 29% sharper screen – 145 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 3400
vs
Precision 5560

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 328 x 239.5 x 18.1-19 mm
12.91 x 9.43 x 0.71-0.75 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
Area 786 cm2 (121.7 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.8% ~89%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 16 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 3400
220 nits
Precision 5560 +127%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 14 3400
2115
Precision 5560 +223%
6840
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8
GPU performance
Vostro 14 3400 +13%
0.84 TFLOPS
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C No 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

