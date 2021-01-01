Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 5402 or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

Dell Vostro 14 5402 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 5402
VS
68 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Dell Vostro 14 5402
From $799
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce MX330
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 5402 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 165-225% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 5402
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 216.2 mm (8.51 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~73.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 5402
300 nits
Predator Triton 300 SE +10%
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 0 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1536
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vostro 15 3500 vs Vostro 14 5402
2. Inspiron 14 7400 vs Vostro 14 5402
3. Vostro 14 3400 vs Vostro 14 5402
4. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Predator Triton 300 SE
5. GP66 Leopard vs Predator Triton 300 SE
6. TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Predator Triton 300 SE
7. GF75 Thin vs Predator Triton 300 SE
8. GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs Predator Triton 300 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Dell Vostro 14 5402 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский