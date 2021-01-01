Dell Vostro 14 5402 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Dell Vostro 14 5402
From $799
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 165-225% higher FPS
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|216.2 mm (8.51 inches)
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|Thickness
|16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~73.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|62.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|76%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|77%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|0 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1285
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2384
4733
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
504
519
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
961
Predator Triton 300 SE +129%
2199
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|25 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1531 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1594 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
