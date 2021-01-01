Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 5402 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

45 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 5402
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell Vostro 14 5402
From $799
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 5402 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.7 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 179-245% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~150%) battery – 100 against 40 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 5402
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 321.3 x 216.2 x 16.7-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.51 x 0.66-0.7 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 16.2 inches
Type TN LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 5402
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 10
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Vostro 14 5402
1.22 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +326%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

