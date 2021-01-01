Vostro 14 5402 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.7 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 179-245% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~150%) battery – 100 against 40 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Better webcam recording quality

62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 321.3 x 216.2 x 16.7-17.9 mm

12.65 x 8.51 x 0.66-0.7 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 14 inches 16.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 600:1 - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Vostro 14 5402 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 25 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 384 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Vostro 14 5402 1.22 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +326% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

