Dell Vostro 14 5402 vs ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.7 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Case
|Weight
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|Width
|321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|216.2 mm (8.51 inches)
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|Thickness
|16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches)
|19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 / 90 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|Yes
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 14 5402 +108%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 14 5402 +276%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1531 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1594 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
