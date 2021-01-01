Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 5402 or ExpertBook B1 (B1500) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.7 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 5402
vs
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 216.2 mm (8.51 inches) 236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
Thickness 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches) 19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 5402 +36%
300 nits
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

