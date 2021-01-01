Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 5402 or ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 14 5402 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

Dell Vostro 14 5402
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
Dell Vostro 14 5402
From $799
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 5402 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 67 against 40 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (99.8 vs 107.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 5402
vs
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 305 mm (12.01 inches)
Height 216.2 mm (8.51 inches) 211 mm (8.31 inches)
Thickness 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 5402
300 nits
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes








