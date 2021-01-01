Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 5402 or G7 15 7500 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 14 5402 vs G7 15 7500

Dell Vostro 14 5402
VS
Dell G7 15 7500
Dell Vostro 14 5402
From $799
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 40 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX330
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 5402 and G7 15 7500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.7 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 165-225% higher FPS
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 56 against 40 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 5402
vs
G7 15 7500

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 216.2 mm (8.51 inches) 267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
Thickness 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches) 20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~70.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 5402
300 nits
G7 15 7500
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 13.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 130 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 14 5402 +16%
1310
G7 15 7500
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 14 5402
4346
G7 15 7500 +27%
5540
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 14 5402
2000
G7 15 7500 +37%
2732

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1536
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

