Dell Vostro 14 5402 vs Inspiron 15 3505
Dell Vostro 14 5402
From $799
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
From $379
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 69-95% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.7 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Width
|321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Height
|216.2 mm (8.51 inches)
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Thickness
|16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches)
|18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
|Area
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|-48.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|400:1
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|10.4 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 14 5402 +75%
1310
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 14 5402 +178%
4346
1561
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Vostro 14 5402 +65%
510
309
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 14 5402 +166%
2000
751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1531 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1594 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
