Dell Vostro 14 5402 vs Inspiron 15 5515
Dell Vostro 14 5402
From $799
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.7 vs 126.3 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Case
|Weight
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|Width
|321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|216.2 mm (8.51 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches)
|14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches)
|Area
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|55.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|39.5%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 14 5402 +7%
1180
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2454
Inspiron 15 5515 +91%
4680
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vostro 14 5402 +16%
1364
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2523
Inspiron 15 5515 +184%
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|25 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1531 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1594 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
