Dell Vostro 14 5402 vs Vostro 13 5301

Dell Vostro 14 5402
VS
Dell Vostro 13 5301
Dell Vostro 14 5402
From $799
Dell Vostro 13 5301
From $699
Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 5402 and Vostro 13 5301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 13 5301
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.7 vs 107.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 5402
vs
Vostro 13 5301

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.06 kg (2.34 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 306 mm (12.05 inches)
Height 216.2 mm (8.51 inches) 204 mm (8.03 inches)
Thickness 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches) 14-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches)
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 624 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~78.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 600:1
sRGB color space - 95%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 5402
300 nits
Vostro 13 5301
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

