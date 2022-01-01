You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 53 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11390H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5410 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (93.6 vs 106 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm

12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches 305.2 x 197.8 x 15.9-16.5 mm

12.02 x 7.79 x 0.63-0.65 inches Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 604 cm2 (93.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~80.8% Side bezels 9.8 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 600:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 14 5410 300 nits Inspiron 13 7306 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 53 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Vostro 14 5410 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 13 7306 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.