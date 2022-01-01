Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 5410 or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 14 5410 vs Inspiron 13 7306

50 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 5410
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Dell Vostro 14 5410
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 5410 and Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5410
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (93.6 vs 106 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 5410
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches		 305.2 x 197.8 x 15.9-16.5 mm
12.02 x 7.79 x 0.63-0.65 inches
Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 604 cm2 (93.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~80.8%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 5410
300 nits
Inspiron 13 7306
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Vostro 14 5410 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 7306
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
