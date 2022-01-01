Dell Vostro 14 5410 vs Inspiron 15 3510
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5410
- Can run popular games at about 1054-1437% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
- Around 6.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106 vs 130.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Case
|Weight
|1.44 kg (3.18 lbs)
|1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches
|358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
|Area
|684 cm2 (106 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|9.8 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 14 5410 +200%
1367
456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 14 5410 +454%
4629
835
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vostro 14 5410 +203%
1368
451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 14 5410 +591%
5372
777
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|5 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|2
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
