Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 5410 or Inspiron 15 5502 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 14 5410 vs Inspiron 15 5502

50 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 5410
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
Dell Vostro 14 5410
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 5410 and Inspiron 15 5502 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5410
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106 vs 129.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 5410
vs
Inspiron 15 5502

Case

Weight 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches		 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches
Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~80.4%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 58%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.1%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 5410
300 nits
Inspiron 15 5502
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 301 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 25 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1594 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
Vostro 14 5410 +131%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5502
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Vostro 14 5410
2. Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) vs Vostro 14 5410
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5502
4. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 vs Inspiron 15 5502
5. Dell G5 15 5500 vs Inspiron 15 5502
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs Inspiron 15 5502
7. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 15 5502

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Vostro 14 5410 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский