Dell Vostro 14 5410 vs Vostro 14 5402

50 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 5410
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 5402
Dell Vostro 14 5410
Dell Vostro 14 5402
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 5410 and Vostro 14 5402 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5410
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 5410
vs
Vostro 14 5402

Case

Weight 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
Dimensions 321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches		 321.3 x 216.2 x 16.7-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.51 x 0.66-0.7 inches
Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~77.8%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 5410
300 nits
Vostro 14 5402
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.25 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 14 5410 +121%
5372
Vostro 14 5402
2426

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 25 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1594 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
Vostro 14 5410 +131%
2.822 TFLOPS
Vostro 14 5402
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 14 5402 and Vostro 14 5410 or ask any questions
