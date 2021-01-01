Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 5415 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

55 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 5415
73 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Dell Vostro 14 5415
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 5415 and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5415
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1380 grams less (around 3.04 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (106 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 5415
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 321.2 mm (12.65 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 212.8 mm (8.38 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 17-17.9 mm (0.67-0.7 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~69%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 600:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 115 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS - 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

