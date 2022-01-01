Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 5415 or Inspiron 14 7400 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 14 5415 vs Inspiron 14 7400

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 5415 and Inspiron 14 7400 important characteristics
System and application performance
Performance in popular 3D games
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Potential battery life in light and average use
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5415
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 5415
vs
Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches		 321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-16.7 mm
12.66 x 8.84 x 0.56-0.66 inches
Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~84.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 43.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.5 inches
Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 800:1
sRGB color space - 97.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.8%
Response time 35 ms 22 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 5415
250 nits
Inspiron 14 7400 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS - 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16
GPU performance
Vostro 14 5415
n/a
Inspiron 14 7400
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
