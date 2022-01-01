Dell Vostro 14 5415 vs Inspiron 14 7400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5415
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches
|321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-16.7 mm
12.66 x 8.84 x 0.56-0.66 inches
|Area
|684 cm2 (106 inches2)
|722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|160°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|43.8 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|208 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|97.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.8%
|Response time
|35 ms
|22 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|7.6 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|290 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Inspiron 14 7400 +32%
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3473
Inspiron 14 7400 +27%
4397
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1086
Inspiron 14 7400 +23%
1338
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4479
Inspiron 14 7400 +13%
5039
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|70.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
