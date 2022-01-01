You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 56 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5415 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106 vs 129.6 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm

12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~80.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TFT LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 400:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 14 5415 +14% 250 nits Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS - 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 384 1024 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance Vostro 14 5415 n/a Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.