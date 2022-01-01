You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5415 Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106 vs 129.4 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561 Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm

12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~80.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TFT LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 500:1 Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Vostro 14 5415 +14% 250 nits Precision 3561 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 14 5415 1018 Precision 3561 +43% 1453 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 14 5415 3583 Precision 3561 +78% 6384 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 14 5415 1086 Precision 3561 +60% 1740 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 14 5415 4479 Precision 3561 +112% 9497

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS - 0.382 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 128 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance Vostro 14 5415 n/a Precision 3561 0.382 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

