Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 14 5415 or Vostro 13 5301 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 14 5415 vs Vostro 13 5301

55 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 5415
VS
61 out of 100
Dell Vostro 13 5301
Dell Vostro 14 5415
From $715
Dell Vostro 13 5301
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 40 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 14 5415 and Vostro 13 5301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5415
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 13 5301
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (96.7 vs 106 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 14 5415
vs
Vostro 13 5301

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.06 kg (2.34 lbs)
Width 321.2 mm (12.65 inches) 306 mm (12.05 inches)
Height 212.8 mm (8.38 inches) 204 mm (8.03 inches)
Thickness 17-17.9 mm (0.67-0.7 inches) 14-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches)
Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 624 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~78.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TFT LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 600:1
sRGB color space - 95%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 14 5415
250 nits
Vostro 13 5301 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS - 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Vostro 14 5415
n/a
Vostro 13 5301
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Vostro 14 5402 or Dell Vostro 14 5415
2. Dell XPS 13 9305 or Dell Vostro 13 5301
3. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Dell Vostro 13 5301
4. Dell Vostro 15 3500 or Dell Vostro 13 5301
5. Dell Vostro 14 3400 or Dell Vostro 13 5301
6. Dell Precision 15 3560 or Dell Vostro 13 5301

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 13 5301 and Vostro 14 5415 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский