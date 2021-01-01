Dell Vostro 14 5415 vs Vostro 13 5301
Dell Vostro 14 5415
From $715
Dell Vostro 13 5301
From $699
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5415
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 13 5301
- Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (96.7 vs 106 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|1.06 kg (2.34 lbs)
|Width
|321.2 mm (12.65 inches)
|306 mm (12.05 inches)
|Height
|212.8 mm (8.38 inches)
|204 mm (8.03 inches)
|Thickness
|17-17.9 mm (0.67-0.7 inches)
|14-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches)
|Area
|684 cm2 (106 inches2)
|624 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|95%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
973
Vostro 13 5301 +33%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3230
Vostro 13 5301 +33%
4283
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1119
Vostro 13 5301 +20%
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4637
Vostro 13 5301 +9%
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
