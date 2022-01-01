You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours

Backlit keyboard

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~77.4% Side bezels 9.3 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Vostro 15 3500 220 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 48 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 2GB GeForce MX450 TGP 25 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz - GPU boost clock 1594 MHz - FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Vostro 15 3500 1.22 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) +131% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

