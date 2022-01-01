You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 58.2 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Backlit keyboard

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (100.1 vs 140.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 9.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 400:1 1759:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 3500 220 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 2GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 25 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Vostro 15 3500 1.22 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +113% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.