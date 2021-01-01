Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 42 against 33 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.7 vs 140.4 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|Width
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|320 mm (12.6 inches)
|Height
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|203 mm (7.99 inches)
|Thickness
|18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|650 cm2 (100.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~83.2%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|5.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|47.5 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|1507:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|65.4%
|Response time
|35 ms
|45 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|325 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.4 x 7.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1531 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1594 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
