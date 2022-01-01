Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500 or VivoBook 15 M513 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

41 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 3500
VS
44 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Dell Vostro 15 3500
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (131.3 vs 140.4 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
VivoBook 15 M513

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.3%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 43 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
VivoBook 15 M513 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 7
GPU performance
Vostro 15 3500 +10%
1.22 TFLOPS
VivoBook 15 M513
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 10.5 x 7.2 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Inspiron 15 3511
2. Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Latitude 3520
3. Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Inspiron 15 3501
4. Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
5. Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Inspiron 15 3510
6. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs HP Pavilion 15
7. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
8. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510
9. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
10. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Dell Vostro 15 3500 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский