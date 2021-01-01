Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500 or VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Dell Vostro 15 3500
VS
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
From $900
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 59-81% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.5 vs 140.4 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~75.8%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR4
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 384 768
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vostro 15 3500 vs XPS 15 9500
2. Vostro 15 3500 vs G7 15 7500
3. Vostro 15 3500 vs VivoBook S15 S532
4. Vostro 15 3500 vs Vostro 14 3400
5. Vostro 15 3500 vs Precision 15 3560
6. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
7. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
8. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs ZenBook 14 UM425
9. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
10. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs ZenBook 14 UX435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and Dell Vostro 15 3500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский