Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.3 vs 140.4 square inches)

Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
VivoBook S15 M533

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.8%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
VivoBook S15 M533 +82%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.55 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

