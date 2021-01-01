Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500 or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

Dell Vostro 15 3500
VS
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (103.8 vs 140.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~80.6%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +82%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 100 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 and Dell Vostro 15 3500
2. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and Dell Vostro 15 3500
3. Dell Vostro 13 5301 and Dell Vostro 15 3500
4. Dell Inspiron 15 3505 and Dell Vostro 15 3500
5. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
6. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
7. ASUS VivoBook S13 S333 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
8. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
9. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and Dell Vostro 15 3500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский