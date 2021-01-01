Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

43 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 3500
VS
69 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1030 grams less (around 2.27 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (140.4 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 432-589% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 86 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~69%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 600:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 45 / 65 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 7000 MHz 12000-14000 MHz
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 or Dell Vostro 15 3500
2. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 or Dell Vostro 15 3500
3. Dell Vostro 13 5301 or Dell Vostro 15 3500
4. Dell Vostro 14 5402 or Dell Vostro 15 3500
5. Dell Inspiron 15 3505 or Dell Vostro 15 3500
6. Dell Alienware m15 R5 or Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
8. Dell G5 15 5500 or Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
9. Dell G7 15 7500 or Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Vostro 15 3500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский