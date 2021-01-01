Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500 or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Inspiron 13 7306

Dell Vostro 15 3500
VS
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 44% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (97.6 vs 140.4 square inches)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~106.5%
Side bezels 9.3 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
Inspiron 13 7306 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

