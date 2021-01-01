Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Inspiron 13 7306
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 44% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (97.6 vs 140.4 square inches)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
|Height
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|Thickness
|18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|Area
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~106.5%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|-20.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|135°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|400:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|10.4 x 7.9 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 15 3500 +11%
1208
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
Inspiron 13 7306 +27%
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1531 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1594 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
