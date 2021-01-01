Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500 or Inspiron 14 7400 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Inspiron 14 7400

Dell Vostro 15 3500
VS
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and Inspiron 14 7400 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 48% sharper screen – 208 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (111.9 vs 140.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
Thickness 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~84.4%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 3000 RPM

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
Inspiron 14 7400 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 7.6 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

