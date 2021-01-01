Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500 or Inspiron 15 3505 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Inspiron 15 3505

Dell Vostro 15 3500
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
From $379
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and Inspiron 15 3505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 69-95% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
  • Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
Inspiron 15 3505

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Thickness 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 9.3 mm -48.2 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 400:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
Inspiron 15 3505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 10.4 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 3
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 192
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

