Vostro 15 3500 or Inspiron 15 3511 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 42 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.8 vs 140.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.5% Side bezels 9.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 400:1 Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 3500 220 nits Inspiron 15 3511 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 3500 1070 Inspiron 15 3511 +4% 1117 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 3500 2314 Inspiron 15 3511 +2% 2358

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 25 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vostro 15 3500 +45% 1.22 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3511 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.