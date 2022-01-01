You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 42 Wh - 40 Wh 53 Wh CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU GeForce MX330 2GB - GeForce MX330 2GB GeForce MX350 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.4 vs 140.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~80.4% Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 600:1 sRGB color space - 58% Adobe RGB profile - 37.1% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 3500 220 nits Inspiron 15 5502 +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 40 Wh 53 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 301 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 2GB GeForce MX330 2GB GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 25 W 25 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1594 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Vostro 15 3500 1.22 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 5502 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 80.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

