Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500 or Inspiron 15 5515 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Inspiron 15 5515

42 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 3500
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and Inspiron 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (126.3 vs 140.4 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
Inspiron 15 5515

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~82.4%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 600:1
sRGB color space - 55.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.5%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
Inspiron 15 5515 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Vostro 15 3500 +10%
1.22 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5515
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vostro 15 3500 or XPS 15 9500
2. Vostro 15 3500 or G7 15 7500
3. Vostro 15 3500 or VivoBook S15 S532
4. Vostro 15 3500 or Vostro 14 3400
5. Vostro 15 3500 or Precision 15 3560
6. Inspiron 15 5515 or Inspiron 15 5510
7. Inspiron 15 5515 or Inspiron 15 5505
8. Inspiron 15 5515 or Inspiron 15 5502

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5515 and Vostro 15 3500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский