Vostro 15 3500 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU GeForce MX330 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Can run popular games at about 222-302% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 86 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~84.4% Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 3 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3072 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99.4% Adobe RGB profile - 75.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.1% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 3500 220 nits Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.3 V Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 25 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 384 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vostro 15 3500 1.22 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +403% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 13.5 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.