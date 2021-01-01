Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
- Can run popular games at about 222-302% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 86 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches
|355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
|Area
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|3
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|74.1%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.3 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|486 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2314
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +165%
6139
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|25 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1531 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1594 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|75.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|10.4 x 7.9 cm
|13.5 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
