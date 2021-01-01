Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

43 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 3500
65 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
CPU
GPU GeForce MX330
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 222-302% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 86 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches		 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~84.4%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 3
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.1%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.3 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Vostro 15 3500
1.22 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +403%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 13.5 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

