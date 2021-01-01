Vostro 15 3500 or Inspiron 17 7706 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (140.4 vs 156.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 68 against 42 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm

14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~82.8% Side bezels 9.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 17 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Vostro 15 3500 220 nits Inspiron 17 7706 +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 68 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 TGP 25 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 384 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vostro 15 3500 1.22 TFLOPS Inspiron 17 7706 +54% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.