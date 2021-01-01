Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500 or Inspiron 17 7706 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Inspiron 17 7706

43 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 3500
VS
56 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and Inspiron 17 7706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (140.4 vs 156.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 68 against 42 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
Inspiron 17 7706

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches		 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm
14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~82.8%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
Inspiron 17 7706 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Vostro 15 3500
1.22 TFLOPS
Inspiron 17 7706 +54%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Vostro 15 3500 and XPS 15 9500
2. Dell Vostro 15 3500 and G7 15 7500
3. Dell Vostro 15 3500 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
4. Dell Vostro 15 3500 and Vostro 14 3400
5. Dell Vostro 15 3500 and Precision 15 3560
6. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Razer Blade 17 (2021)
8. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Latitude 7420
9. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Inspiron 15 Plus 7501

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Vostro 15 3500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский