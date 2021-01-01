Vostro 15 3500 or Latitude 3320 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Latitude 3320 42 out of 100 VS 49 out of 100 Dell Vostro 15 3500 From $599 Dell Latitude 3320 From $730

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (96.7 vs 140.4 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm

12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~78.1% Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 600:1 sRGB color space - 52% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 3500 220 nits Latitude 3320 +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 3500 1041 Latitude 3320 +19% 1238 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 3500 2228 Latitude 3320 +17% 2601 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 15 3500 n/a Latitude 3320 1349 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 15 3500 n/a Latitude 3320 2434

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 25 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vostro 15 3500 +45% 1.22 TFLOPS Latitude 3320 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

