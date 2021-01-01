Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500 or Latitude 5520 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Latitude 5520

43 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 3500
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5520
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
Dell Latitude 5520
From $1049
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and Latitude 5520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.4 vs 140.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
Latitude 5520

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
Thickness 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~80.4%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 500:1
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
Latitude 5520
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2220 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 15 3500
2291
Latitude 5520 +69%
3870

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

