You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 42 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (103.8 vs 140.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches 321.3 x 208.6 x 17 mm

12.65 x 8.21 x 0.67 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~80.6% Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 44.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 15 3500 220 nits Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) +82% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 310 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 25 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Vostro 15 3500 1.22 TFLOPS Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) +16% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.