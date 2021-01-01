Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500 or Precision 15 3560 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 15 3500 vs Precision 15 3560

Dell Vostro 15 3500
VS
Dell Precision 15 3560
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
Dell Precision 15 3560
From $1700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and Precision 15 3560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (128.8 vs 140.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
Precision 15 3560

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 232 mm (9.13 inches)
Thickness 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~80.8%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
Precision 15 3560 +82%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 vs Vostro 15 3500
2. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs Vostro 15 3500
3. Dell Vostro 13 5301 vs Vostro 15 3500
4. Dell Vostro 14 5402 vs Vostro 15 3500
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Dell Precision 15 3560
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Precision 15 3560
7. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell Precision 15 3560
8. MSI Stealth 15M vs Dell Precision 15 3560
9. MSI Alpha 15 vs Dell Precision 15 3560

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 15 3560 and Vostro 15 3500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский