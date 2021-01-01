Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 3500 or Vostro 14 3400 – what's better?

Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (121.8 vs 140.4 square inches)

Laptop:
Vostro 15 3500
vs
Vostro 14 3400

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 239.5 mm (9.43 inches)
Thickness 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches) 18.1-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 786 cm2 (121.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~68.8%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 400:1
Response time 35 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits
Vostro 14 3400
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No No
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

