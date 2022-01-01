You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 42 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11390H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5410 Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (106 vs 140.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs) Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches 321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm

12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~83.1% Side bezels 9.3 mm 9.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 600:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Vostro 15 3500 220 nits Vostro 14 5410 +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 25 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz - GPU boost clock 1594 MHz - FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Vostro 15 3500 1.22 TFLOPS Vostro 14 5410 +131% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 7.9 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.